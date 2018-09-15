Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $121,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry N. Middleton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $51,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 90,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 444,570 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 419,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 148,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.74 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $763.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

