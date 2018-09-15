Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,423,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.17% of Hope Bancorp worth $328,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 45.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 256,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Hope Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Donald Byun sold 40,456 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $721,735.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lee Song sold 5,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $71,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

