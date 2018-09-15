Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,879 shares of company stock worth $20,941,537. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. ValuEngine raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.61.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

