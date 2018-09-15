Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $263,000 in Crane Co. (CR) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

In related news, insider Bradley Ellis sold 11,763 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $1,064,904.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,746.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 13,150 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,261. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

