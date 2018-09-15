Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VF by 5,303.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,533 shares of company stock worth $11,932,040. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VF stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. VF Corp has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.