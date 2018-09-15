Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

SNLN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,628. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

