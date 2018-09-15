Hexx (HXX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00011667 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Hexx has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Hexx has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $16,567.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hexx

HXX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,757,839 coins. Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . Hexx’s official website is hexxcoin.net . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hexx

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hexx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hexx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

