Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,230 shares of company stock worth $29,054,690 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pfizer to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

