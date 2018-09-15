Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 400,000 Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.25% of Gramercy Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

GPT stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Gramercy Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.34 million. analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $691,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

GPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Gramercy Property Trust to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

