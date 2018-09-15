Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 245,621 Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 645.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245,621 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $1,399,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 39.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

LHO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

