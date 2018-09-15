Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Position Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,179 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 209,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,560,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 110,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $83.39 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

