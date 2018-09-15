Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $78,264.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 18,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $499,792.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $653,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

