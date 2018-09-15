Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.07.
Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $880.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, Director John Fichthorn bought 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,949.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,291.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,110 shares of company stock valued at $980,909. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 14.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.
See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.