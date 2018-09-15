Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIIQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $880.27 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn bought 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,949.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,291.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $285,674.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,110 shares of company stock valued at $980,909. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 14.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 3.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.