Head-To-Head Survey: Dover Motorsports (DVD) versus Virtra (VTSI)

Dover Motorsports (OTCMKTS: VTSI) and Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dover Motorsports and Virtra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virtra 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virtra has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Virtra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtra is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Virtra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.65 $8.42 million $0.10 21.00 Virtra $15.65 million 2.73 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Virtra.

Volatility & Risk

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtra has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Virtra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 23.67% 7.83% 5.63% Virtra 14.42% N/A N/A

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Virtra does not pay a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Virtra on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Virtra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

