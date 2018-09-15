Head-To-Head Review: Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) & Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: BRK.B) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE:BRK.B) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 13.52% 12.59% 4.39% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 19.78% 5.51% 2.71%

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B does not pay a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $186.78 million 6.93 $24.90 million $1.25 48.90 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B $242.14 billion 2.21 $44.94 billion $5.86 36.92

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

