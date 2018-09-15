Head-To-Head Contrast: Portland General Electric (POR) vs. PNM Resources (PNM)

Portland General Electric (NYSE: PNM) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portland General Electric and PNM Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.01 billion 2.08 $187.00 million $2.29 20.47 PNM Resources $1.45 billion 2.19 $80.40 million $1.94 20.46

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. PNM Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 9.74% 8.59% 2.66% PNM Resources 5.12% 8.58% 2.29%

Volatility and Risk

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Portland General Electric and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 2 5 1 0 1.88 PNM Resources 5 4 0 0 1.44

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus price target of $42.06, indicating a potential downside of 10.26%. PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $37.61, indicating a potential downside of 5.26%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Portland General Electric pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Portland General Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats PNM Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,457 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 875,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the Portland/Salem metropolitan area of Oregon. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,200 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,063 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,828 miles of underground distribution lines, and 254 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 978 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,241 miles of underground distribution lines, and 116 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 773,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

