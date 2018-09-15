Head to Head Contrast: Dine Brands Global (DIN) versus Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Dine Brands Global (NASDAQ: RRGB) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global -50.50% -35.19% 4.23% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1.01% 7.20% 3.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $604.82 million 2.41 -$330.53 million $4.15 19.86 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.36 $30.01 million $2.49 15.34

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has higher revenue and earnings than Dine Brands Global. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dine Brands Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not pay a dividend. Dine Brands Global pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dine Brands Global and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 6 4 0 2.40

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus target price of $104.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $53.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.27%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,936 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,786 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 693 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

