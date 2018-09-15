Head-To-Head Contrast: AEGON (AEG) versus American National Insurance (ANAT)

AEGON (NASDAQ: ANAT) and American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AEGON has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Insurance has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AEGON and American National Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEGON 7.24% 6.59% 0.40% American National Insurance 14.66% 3.84% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of American National Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of American National Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AEGON and American National Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEGON 2 0 1 0 1.67 American National Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

AEGON presently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEGON and American National Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEGON $37.24 billion 0.33 $2.79 billion $0.84 7.18 American National Insurance $3.41 billion 1.02 $493.65 million N/A N/A

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than American National Insurance.

Dividends

AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. American National Insurance pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AEGON pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEGON has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American National Insurance has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

American National Insurance beats AEGON on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits. In addition, it offers general insurance products consisting of automotive, liability, disability, household insurance, and fire protection, as well as financing and reinsurance services. The company markets its products through brokerage, partner, institutional/worksite, and wholesale distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Asia. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

