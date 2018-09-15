Head-To-Head Comparison: WMIH (WMIH) and Its Competitors

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 31 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WMIH and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 203 812 1038 48 2.44

WMIH presently has a consensus target price of $1.66, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given WMIH’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WMIH has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 150.00 WMIH Competitors $6.37 billion $697.72 million 18.25

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

