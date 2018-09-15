Head to Head Comparison: AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) vs. Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ACUR) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals -36.87% -2.77% -1.13% Acura Pharmaceuticals -1,552.90% -765.25% -151.17%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals $609.95 million 1.27 -$199.22 million ($5.71) -3.93 Acura Pharmaceuticals $2.97 million 1.10 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals 0 6 2 0 2.25 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $0.55, indicating a potential upside of 253.02%. Given Acura Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acura Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has an option agreement with Velo Bio LLC to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb/IIIa trial for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Bremelanotide, an investigational product for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. The company has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc.; and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois.

