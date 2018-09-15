HC Wainwright Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.05.
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.
