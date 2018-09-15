HC Wainwright Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 88.06%. equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 246,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

