HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sophiris Bio (SPHS) a $10.00 Price Target

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) received a $10.00 target price from equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 277.36% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $10 price target. Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. Factors which could impede reaching our price target include failed or inconclusive clinical trials or inability of the company to secure adequate funding to progress its drugs through the development pathway. Sophiris Bio Inc.””

SPHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

SPHS stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.97, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $83.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.66% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

