Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Sold by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8,566.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,075.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $126,647.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

