Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Argus upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 1,655,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,707. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $547,282.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,095.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,604,943.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,225 shares of company stock worth $2,221,739 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,721,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,166,000 after purchasing an additional 237,665 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,467,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,652,000 after purchasing an additional 352,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,011,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,807,000 after purchasing an additional 114,357 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 20.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,560,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 608,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

