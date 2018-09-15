Hallador Energy (HNRG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 53.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

