H2O Innovation’s (HEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of HEO stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$1.49.
About H2O Innovation
Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.