H2O Innovation’s (HEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$1.49.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.