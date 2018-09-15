Guncoin (GUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $113.00

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Guncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Guncoin has a total market capitalization of $223,274.00 and $113.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guncoin has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000774 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Guncoin Coin Profile

Guncoin (GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 227,233,278 coins. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info . Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

