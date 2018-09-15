GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 642,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,474,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $478,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,457,150. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $31.91 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

