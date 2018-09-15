GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in MBIA Inc. (MBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,629 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of MBIA worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $129,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $695,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 5,537.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the period.

In other MBIA news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,477,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $16,744,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 28.41% and a negative net margin of 148.51%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

