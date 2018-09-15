Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Apergy Corp (APY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,425,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,851,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,135,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APY stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

