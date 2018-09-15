Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $257,197.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $145,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,399 shares of company stock worth $857,398. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 31.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

GBX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.82. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.52 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.