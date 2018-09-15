Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.17 Million Holdings in El Paso Electric (EE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in El Paso Electric in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 13.8% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 13.1% in the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.31. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EE. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Williams Capital downgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Paso Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

