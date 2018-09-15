Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $235,828.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $204,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $529,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,287 shares of company stock worth $1,180,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.55 million. research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Louisiana-Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

