grace capital Purchases Shares of 4,000 Gentherm Inc (THRM)

grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in Gentherm by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 4,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gentherm by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Gentherm by 634.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $688,726.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,529.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $68,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,627. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $263.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

