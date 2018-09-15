grace capital Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

grace capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 124,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $292.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.49 and a 1-year high of $293.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

