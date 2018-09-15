Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($114.78).

MRK opened at €86.40 ($100.47) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

