Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wingstop (WING) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WING. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $57,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,708 shares of company stock worth $2,024,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

