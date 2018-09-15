Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.09. Godaddy reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Godaddy to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 199.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,785,557 shares of company stock worth $588,964,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

