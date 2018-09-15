Godaddy (GDDY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

GDDY opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.48, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.63. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Godaddy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $3,827,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,163.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,785,557 shares of company stock worth $588,964,102. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Godaddy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 78,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Godaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Godaddy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

