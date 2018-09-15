Global Payments Inc (GPN) EVP David Lawrence Green Sells 9,212 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) EVP David Lawrence Green sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $1,180,702.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,348.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.59. The stock had a trading volume of 424,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,483. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $982.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “$117.08” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

