Global Indemnity (GBLI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Shares of GBLI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.19. 22,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,279. The company has a market cap of $494.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.94. Global Indemnity has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investment Co., sold 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $584,691.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

