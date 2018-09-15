Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,835,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,528 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,892,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,237,000 after acquiring an additional 93,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,177,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,993,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macerich by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,022,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 29.9% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,580,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,836,000 after acquiring an additional 363,613 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Macerich had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

