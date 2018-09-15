Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,186.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

