Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 91.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

