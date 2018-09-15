Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWR. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWR opened at $89.05 on Friday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In other news, EVP Matthew O. Walsh sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $275,922.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,997.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,720. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

