Genesco (GCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

GCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 price objective on Genesco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, CL King cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:GCO opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Genesco has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Genesco’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $97,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,747.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $3,488,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 50.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genesco by 37.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Genesco by 27.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

