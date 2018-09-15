General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2,275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,717 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $30,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $47.75 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other General Mills news, insider Peter C. Erickson sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,332,975.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

