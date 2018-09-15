Garmin (GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.15

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 44069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.76 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $3,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,680,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,611,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $84,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,506,269 shares of company stock valued at $288,181,273 in the last three months. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Garmin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Garmin by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Garmin by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 205,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 151,702 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Garmin by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.