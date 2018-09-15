Garmin (GRMN) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.15

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.15 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 44069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.
The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $3,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,680,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,611,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $84,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,506,269 shares of company stock valued at $288,181,273 in the last three months. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Garmin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Garmin by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Garmin by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 205,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 151,702 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Garmin by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.