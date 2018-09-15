Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEY) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEY) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GXYEY opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GEG) is a hospitality and gaming company. The Company develops and operates hotels, gaming and integrated resort facilities in Macau. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operation in casino games of chance or games of other forms, provision of hospitality and related services in Macau, and the manufacture, sale and distribution of construction materials.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.