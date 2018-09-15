Funko (FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $23.86. Funko shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 40269 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Funko had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Funko Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

