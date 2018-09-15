Funko (FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $23.86

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $23.86. Funko shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 40269 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
